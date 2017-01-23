Mary (Pate) Marvin

d. January 19, 2017

Mary Maxine (Pate) Marvin was born July 23, 1925, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to parents John Byron Pate and Anna Eulalie (Riley) Pate. The family moved to St. Paul where Mary spent her childhood and attended North St. Paul High School, where she pursued secretarial courses in typing, shorthand and transcription.

In 1942, at the age of 16, she graduated and after falsifying her age, she started working at Montgomery Ward in St. Paul in sales and later with Northwest Airlines at Holman Field in St. Paul as a secretary. It was while she was working at Montgomery Ward that she met the love of her life (Randolph “Tut” Marvin) in August 1942 when he came to the store to see a classmate of his from Warroad, who was working with Mary at the time.

In February, Tut proposed to Mary and presented her with an engagement ring in May. On October 15, 1943, they were married at the Little Church Around the Corner (Church of the Transfiguration-Episcopal) in New York City. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary on October 15, 2005.

Mary started working at Central Hanover Bank in New York City in the Security Department registering stocks and bond certificates while Tut was on duty with the U.S. Coast Guard. She later took a position with Ethyl Corporation in the Chrysler Building as a secretary until the birth of their first child, Buzz, in January 1946.

Following the end of World War II, Tut and Mary moved to Warroad where they made their home and raised their five children. In 1968, Mary started working as a secretary for eleven years at Marvin Windows. She was involved in volunteer work, served as President of Warroad Hospital Auxiliary, Warroad PTA, American Legion Auxiliary, St. Peter’s Episcopal Guild and for many years volunteered in the classroom at the Warroad Elementary School, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

Mary Maxine (Pate) Marvin passed away on January 19, 2017, at the age of 91.

Surviving Mary are her beloved children, Buzz (Kaye)Marvin, Mary Lynn (David) Bachand, Cathy Sweeney, Scott (Lynda) Marvin, and Conway (Mary) Marvin; 13 dear grandchildren, Kelly (Joe) Biondi, Jamie (Troy) Mattern, Paul (Emma) Bachand, Mark (fiancée Katie) Bachand, AnnMarie Sweeney (Matt) Carlozzi, Meghan (Nate) Carlson, Amber (Derek) Kern, Ashley (Adam) Voigt, Amie (Matt) Roberts, Nick (Kendra) Marvin, Ryan Marvin, Laura (Brad) Nelson and Jackelyn Marvin. Precious great-grandchildren (25) include Blake and twins Kellyn and Lauryn Biondi, twins Cooper and Lydia, Jax and Ily Mary Mattern, Lewis and Wesley Bachand, Oliver and Swede Carlson, Gianna and Natalia Carlozzi, Kaden, Reid and Gabby Marie Kern, Jackson and Eli Voigt, Camden and Nolan Roberts, Callen, Adley and Conway Glen Marvin and William and Charles Nelson.

Mary was predeceased by her husband; her parents; six sisters; and six brothers (one of whom was killed in action in World War II).

A Mass of Christian Burial was said at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Monday, January 23, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of floral tributes, the family prefers memorials to: HELPP (Help Ease Local Peoples Pain, Warroad) and Warroad Ambulance.