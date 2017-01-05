Cheryl Olson

Cheryl May Olson, 57, of Sprague, Manitoba, left us on December 31, 2016. Cheryl spent her last days enjoying the holiday season with the family and friends whom she cherished.

Cheryl was born on August 14, 1959, in Roseau, MN, to Roland and Violet (Christofferson) Olson. She spent her childhood growing up at the old Olson homestead north of Sprague where she learned the skills that she would later pass on to her two sons, Keith Olson and Joey Anderson, along with her many nieces and nephews. Cheryl spent most of her 57 years living in Sprague and will be dearly missed by all.

Cheryl is survived by her brothers, Keith Olson and Chris Olson; sisters, Janice Jacobsen and Gail Olson; son, Keith Olson, with granddaughter, Ellie Olson, and grandson, Mason Olson; and son, Joey Anderson.

She was predeceased by her father, Roland Olson; and mother, Violet (Christofferson) Olson.

A service to celebrate Cheryl’s life will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. at the community hall in Sprague, MB.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Middlebro Community Hall (cemetery) to support upkeep of the grounds. A collection will take place at the service.