Gwendolyn Wikstrom

d. December 21, 2016

Gwendolyn Wikstrom, 70, of Karlstad, MN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in Sanford Health Palliative Care Center at Fargo, ND.

Gwendolyn Joy Wikstrom, the daughter of George F. and Dolores M. (Hahn) Wikstrom, was born September 16, 1946, at Karlstad, MN. She grew up and attended school in Karlstad and graduated high school, class of 1964. Gwendolyn attended the University of Minnesota at Minneapolis and earned a degree in Music Education. She also earned a degree as a graphic designer and architectural technician later on in life. She also held a private pilot’s license.

Gwen was a gifted, well read and multi-talented person, as she taught school, was a telephone operator and treasurer of the Wikstrom Telephone Company.

Gwendolyn loved gardening and planted many varieties of flowers in the various flower gardens she had in her yard. She was always looking for a new kind of flower. She was a private and very generous person. She supported many missionaries in various ways. Gwen was instrumental in organizing the Heritage Christian School Library, where she volunteered many hours and donated hundreds of books. She enjoyed art, especially painting, reading and sewing the many fleece blankets that she would give to family and friends.

She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Kathleen (Newell) Glines of Big Lake, Alaska, Deborah (Duane) Anderson of Lake Bronson, MN, Neil (Corinne) Wikstrom of Erie, Colorado, Curtiss (Josephine) Wikstrom of Olga, Washington, Leslie (Lucille) Wikstrom of Karlstad, MN, and George (Joyce) Wikstrom of Karlstad, MN. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Christine Wikstrom.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 31, 2016, in the Heritage Christian School at Karlstad, MN, with Reverend Curtis R. Johnson officiating. Pianist was Kristin Olson. Vocalist was Amber Wikstrom; Nick Lorenson played a piano solo. The pallbearers were Gwen’s nieces and nephews. Burial was in the Karlstad City Cemetery. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush, MN.