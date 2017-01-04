Elmer Bonnell

d. December 30, 2016

Elmer A. Bonnell, 81, of Loveland, CO, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016, at his home. Elmer was born on October 15, 1935, to Elmer and Anna Bonnell in Rugby, ND. He was united in marriage to Marie Elaine Kosonic on June 27, 1964, at Warroad, MN. Elmer proudly served in the US Navy from 1954-58, completing his 20 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserve. Elmer was a 1962 graduate of Concordia College, and a lifelong teacher and coach in Warroad MN, Bessemer, MI, Cass Lake, MN, and Roseau, MN.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Elaine; his children, Chris (Joni) Bonnell of Minneapolis, MN, and Julie (Don) Ward of Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Adara (Chaz) Durgin, Kory Bonnell, Michael Bonnell, Ryan Ward and Katherine Ward; and great-granddaughter, Charleston Durgin.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Loveland, CO. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Honorary pallbearers are all the athletes he had the privilege to coach.

Viegut Funeral Home of Loveland has charge of the arrangements. (www.viegutfuneralhome.com)