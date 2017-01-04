Philip Poole

d. December 4, 2016

Philip Joseph Poole, 82, of Oxnard, CA, passed away on December 4, 2016, after a short illness.

Phil was born August 2, 1934, to William and Helen (Gierszewski) Poole in Drayton, North Dakota, in 1934. He was educated in Drayton and Warroad. He and Donna Milender were married in 1958 and they had two sons. Phil served four years in the U.S. Navy and retired after 30 years in Civil Service. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards.

Phil is survived by his wife, Alice, of 36 years; two sons, Mark (Carlotta), Mike (Cassie); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Rose Hayes, Kathleen (Walter) Mandula, Lillian (Richard) Thomas, Jeanette (Ed) Daniels, Margaret (John) Murrell, Donna White and Linda (Ken) Callaway; brothers, William (Cynthia), Thomas (Glenna) and Patrick (Becky); sisters-in-law, Cecile Poole and Cheryl Poole; and brother-in-law, Jerome Tougas.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents’ brothers, Earl, Ray, Jim and Gerald John; and sister, Mary Tougas.

A committal service will be held at a later date at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon.