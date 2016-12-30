Charles “Chuck” Kenworthy

d. December 28, 2016

A funeral service for Chuck Kenworthy of Warroad, MN, will be held on Monday, January 2, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Roseau Community Church in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 1, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service a 7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Malung Cemetery in Malung, MN.

Charles “Chuck” Kenworthy of Warroad, MN, passed away on December 28, 2016, at the Warroad Senior Living Center at the age of 70. Born on June 16, 1946, he’s the son of John and Betty Kenworthy of Roseau, MN. Chuck was born in Roseau and graduated from Roseau High School and then went on to Brown Institute of Radio Broadcasting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated with top honors, being the number one in his class of 500. He went straight into TV nightly news in Butte, Montana; followed by radio broadcasting in Illinois; KRWB of Roseau; and KTRF and KKAQ in Thief River Falls, MN. Chuck was currently working at KQ92 in Warroad, MN, where he was known and “loved” for his radio voice, as well as his classic country program on Sundays. Chuck was lovingly referred to as “the voice of the Northland Country”. Chuck truly enjoyed broadcasting sports as well as his country classic program… he loved playing requests for his listeners.

Chuck loved deer hunting as much as his radio broadcasting. He always looked forward to the hunting season with his sons, Todd and Aaron Kenworthy, both of Roseau. Chuck also had a true love for his draft horses. When he could no longer drive the horses himself, he would follow his sons to continuous horse pulls and also announce the pulls. He was also a member of the Go and Whoa Harness Club of Bemidji. Chuck also had a passion for cooking; he entered many cook-off contests as well as enjoyed attending lutefisk dinners.

Chuck “loved” his Minnesota Vikings… no matter win or lose. Minnesota Wild was his favorite hockey team.

Chuck and his family were very active in the dairy industry in the earlier years. Chuck met Dianne Severts Kenworthy in 1968 and were then married and had their three children, Todd Kenworthy (Roseau), Tricia Gingerich (Indiana) and Aaron Kenworthy (Roseau).

Chuck was a longtime employee of Marvin Windows where he retired March of 2015. He was currently working at KQ92 and North Country Convenience, both of Warroad.

Chuck is survived by his children, Todd Kenworthy of Roseau, Tricia Gingerich of Indiana and Aaron Kenworthy of Roseau; good friend, Dianne (Severts) Kenworthy of Roseau; sisters, Kathy (Ernie) Christenson of Mentor, MN, Melinda Bolen of Palm Bay, FL, Mary (Clint) Cole of Roseau, MN, Nancy Haddix of Atmore, AL, and Peggy (Shane) Olson of Bemidji, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by parents, John and Betty Kenworthy; nephew, Kurt Christenson; and brother-in-law, Dick Bolen; and uncles and aunts.