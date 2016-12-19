Bruce “Buffalo” Fuller

Bruce Cameron Fuller was born on April 24, 1951, in Pasadena, CA, to Sarah Venice (Lunt) and Alton William Fuller, Jr. At the time, his father was away serving in the military during the Korean War. This started a patriotic love for our country that continued throughout his life. He grew up in Camarillo, CA, the big brother of Rex, Jan and Cyndi. His childhood was filled with fun and mischief and his kids were always amused by the incredible discrepancies between their father’s and their aunts’ and uncles’ childhood versions of those memories. Buff attended Camarillo High where he will forever be remembered as the “Scorpie” mascot.

After high school, Buff attended Moorpark Junior College and then served a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Chile. He had many wild mission stories filled with adventure and love of the South American people. Many of his mission companions remained life-long friends. He enjoyed sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ and loved the constant companionship of the Holy Spirit in his life while he served.

While attending Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, after his mission, Buffalo met the love of his life, Denice Irene (Frolander), on the walk home from church in the fall of 1974. He would tell you that they were engaged less than 24 hours later. They were married in Warroad, MN, in May of 1975 at Zion Lutheran Church and later sealed for time and eternity in the Manti, UT, LDS temple. In the summer of 1983, Bruce and Denice decided that California was getting too big for them. They traveled the country searching for quiet, pretty towns and ended up settling in Roosevelt, MN, near Dee’s family.

Bruce began driving truck for Marvin Windows and Doors in 1984, a career that would last until his family moved to Hurricane, UT, in the summer of 2001. He loved the life of a trucker and could tell you the mile marker of every authentic Mexican restaurant in the United States. He was mail-a-book’s biggest fan and “read” hundreds of books listening on cassettes and CDs over the years.

Buff was an avid Warroad Warriors fan. He could often be seen with a video recorder attached to his shoulder while cheering for his children and their teams at athletic events. His love of the Cougars never faded after graduating from BYU. He was Cougar blue and passed the love of BYU football on to his kids, taking them to Cougar games around the country.

Each summer, he took his family vacationing. He loved showing them the world. National Parks, American history sites and places of interest in LDS Church history were among his favorite destinations. He especially loved oceans and mountains and often remarked on the incredible beauty of God’s creations.

Along with travel, the Fullers spent much of their free time at their cabin on the Rainy River. Buff and his family could often be found there jet skiing, tubing, visiting with neighbors or teaching his and other people’s children to waterski.

Buff’s Hurricane years were spent trucking for Walmart. He drove for them from nearly 12 years. During his years in Hurricane, Buff’s daughter Desi became a flight attendant. He was thrilled to become a frequent flyer and used his flight benefits to the maximum potential. In Hurricane, he was only 10 minutes away from two incredible reservoirs where he was able to spend time boating. His children and grandkids frequently visited and spent many memorable days on Sand Hollow and Quail Creek Reservoirs.

Bruce loved spending time with his family and never missed an opportunity to tell his children how proud he was of them. When he was home off the road, they worked and played hard. He loved his country and was the life of the party. His laughter, gift of gab and jolly personality will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

If you knew Buff, you knew to expect calls at random hours. He was a wonderful story teller, and could keep you entertained for hours. He loved to stay in touch with friends and had a genuine desire to know what was going on in their lives. He loved to participate in grandchildren’s blessings and baptisms, sporting events, plays, concerts and birthdays.

Bruce Fuller passed away on December 15, 2016, at the age of 65.

Buff is survived by his wife of 41 years, Denice Irene (Frolander); mother, Sarah Venice (Lunt) McGuire; brother, Rex (Sue) Fuller of Monmonth, OR; sisters Janet (Eugene) Latta of Orem, UT, and Cyndi (Bob) Hickman of Pleasant Grove, UT; daughters Sunshine (Kevin) Dorow of Williams, MN, April (Dave) Barnes of Richmond, KY, Desiree (Mark) Quayle of Knoxville, TN, and Chelsie (Alex) Bird of West Jordan, UT; and son, Reid (Hilarye) Fuller of Knoxville, TN; Bruce leaves a legacy of 15 grandchildren: Morgan, Collin, Joshua, Abbigail, Elliott, Kodiak, Sadie, Gage, Annie, Norah, Oliver, Gunnar, Bennett, Owen and Theodore that lit up his earthly life.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 23, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. at the Latter Day Saints Church in Swift, MN. A visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment at Riverside Cemetery will be at a later date.

