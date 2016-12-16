A funeral service for Stephanie Nash of East Grand Forks, MN, (formerly of Warroad, MN) will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2016, at 1:00 p.m. at the Warroad Baptist Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment at the Silent City Cemetery in Roosevelt, MN.

Stephanie Nash passed away on Tuesday, December 13, at the age of 29.

Stephanie D. Nash was born in Cavalier, ND, to Bridgett Byron and Larry Nash on March 26, 1987. She grew up in Mountain, ND, and moved to Warroad, MN, at the age of three. She attended Warroad High School, graduating in 2006. During her time in high school, Stephanie was involved in both the basketball and volleyball programs.

After high school, she began working at the Marvin Home Center and eventually made the move into the main plant. She then started working at the Warroad Senior Living Center for a while before becoming a caretaker for Paul Fish. Stephanie really enjoyed her work as a caretaker and took great pride in the care she provided. She was a wonderful person with a heart of gold and was always willing to help those in need. Her personality was very contagious and she could light up a room with her smile. Stephanie began taking online classes for her LPN Certificate and moved in May 2016 to East Grand Forks, MN, to continue her education at the technical college. Stephanie enjoyed being outdoors, camping, snowmobiling and watching stock car races. Most of all, she loved her son Carson and spending time with her family and friends. She is loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Stephanie is survived by her son, Carson Battles; mother, Bridgett Fast; stepfather, Jonathan Fast; father, Larry Nash; fiancé, Michael Geringer; siblings, Ben (Amy) Tesmer, Rocky Tesmer, Natonia Smith, Susie Leigh and Josh (Amber) Nash; stepbrothers, Wayne Fast and Craig Fast; grandparents, Rodney Byron, Sharon Yennie and Martha and Norbert Fast; uncles, Bradley (Barb) Byron, Terry Nash, Gary Nash and Steve Nash; aunts, Brenda (friend Okie) Tesmer, Gail Fast, Vickie Moen, Sherri Walters Schneider and Boddi Jo (Rick) Stevens; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Marlys Byron; nephew, Cole Smith; and step-uncle, Gene Fast.