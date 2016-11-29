Milton Lein

Milton Duane Lein passed away on November 27, 2016, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, at the age of 84.

Milton was born on September 16, 1932, in rural Roseau, MN, to Albert Lien and Minnie (Hagen) Lien. He grew up and started school in Fox and graduated from Roseau High School in 1951. He started working as a logger while still a teenager. He and Isabel (Anderson) were married and had six children. Milton worked mining for a short time in the Iron Range of Minnesota and out West. In 1966, he moved back to Williams, MN, and worked as a logger in northern Minnesota his entire life; work that he enjoyed. In addition, he worked for Marvin Windows, farming and construction. After Isabel’s death, he married Michelle “Shelly” Storey.

Milton loved his family! He enjoyed visiting with his family and sharing stories. He spent time watching sports, hunting and gardening. His church was important and he was a man of faith. He will be remembered as an honest man who cared for others, a hard worker and a man of integrity.

Milton is survived by his wife, Shelly of Williams; children, Kim (Jan) Lein of Iberia, MO, Sherry Lein of Williams, Mark (Becky) Lein of Williams, Michael (Delores) Lein of Thief River Falls, MN, Terri Lein of Grand Forks, ND, Tammy Alford of Williams, Harvey Lein of Williams and Allison Lein of Williams; 11 grandchildren, Josh, Sonny, Bobby Jo, Matthew, Nettie, Luke, Douglas, Casandra, Tabitha, Amber and Briann; 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Lane; and brothers-in-law, Marvin and Oren Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Isabel; and siblings, Stanley, Ardelle, Joyce and Harvey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Williams, MN. A visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Interment will be at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Williams.

