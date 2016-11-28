Gertrude Rachel Halvorson, 93, passed away on November 25, 2016, at the Warroad Senior Living Center in Warroad, MN, where she resided for the last 1 1/2 years.

Gertrude Halvorson was born in Malung Township on July 24, 1923. She was the daughter of Sam and Esther (Sernes) Evans. She attended grades 1-8 in Malung and graduated from Roseau High School in 1941. She also attended business school at Mayville College in Mayville, ND.

In 1941, she met the love of her life, Mr. Kittel Gerhard Halvorson. They were married on May 22, 1944. The wedding was held at Sam and Esther’s home in Malung. They farmed small grains, raised sheep, and some cattle. She loved to raise a garden. She canned, loved to bake, entertain, did some sewing, crossword puzzles, reading and needlework. She made great lefse and flatbread. The coffee pot was always on for any friend or neighbor to stop by.

Gertrude is survived by two sons, Duane (June) and Charles, both of Warroad, MN; one daughter, Kaydell (George) Gaasvig of Bemidji, MN; two grandsons, Douglas (Suzette) Gaasvig of East Grand Forks, MN, and Craig (Karen) Gaasvig of Bemidji, MN; great-grandsons, Nicholas, James and Jonathon; and step-grandchildren, Haley and Anna Ludwig.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kittel, on February 14, 1991; four sisters, Myrtle, Mable, Ethel and Rose; and two brothers, Elmer and Clyde.

Remember her with smiles and laughter; for that’s the way she will remember you. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2016, at the Moe Lutheran Church in Roseau. Visitation will be one hour prior with interment at Moe-Rose Cemetery.

