Helen Holcomb

Helen Clare Holcomb was born on January 4, 1922, in East Chain, MN, to James and Lucy (Rybakowski) Tobin. When she was eight years old, they moved to northern Minnesota. Times were difficult in those years. She enjoyed working hard with her parents in the planting and harvesting seasons.

At the age of 16, she left home to earn an income and when she was old enough enlisted in the service of the Woman’s Army Corps (WAC) to serve in a non-combative position. Eventually, she returned to northern Minnesota with her three children: James, Larry and Patricia. She provided for her family by working at Fikkan Pharmacy then later at Mattson’s Pharmacy in Roseau.

Even though she only completed her eighth grade education, she never stopped learning. Her love of reading compared to no other. She enjoyed reading stories about the early settlers and the pioneers. Later in life, she found in herself the gift of writing poetry. Though she had many gifts… such as her knowledge of plants and flowers. She loved being outdoors in the creation with her flower beds, vegetable garden, picking berries. She was never idle… when it was time to sit down to relax, she was either knitting, crocheting, making rugs, then settling in with a good book.

She married Lloyd Holcomb on July 16, 1971, and moved from Malung to Warroad. She was a great help to him as he farmed. She worked at Heritage Pharmacy and Marvin Windows. They loved to travel and made many friends throughout their adventures.

The Bible became her favorite book. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on September 30, 1989, and loved sharing her knowledge of the Scriptures with others… whether it was through a conversation or letter writing. She felt this was one of her most cherished responsibilities right up to her passing away.

Helen is survived by her children, James Toll of California, Larry (Marcia) Toll of Baudette, MN, and Patricia (Rick) Brown of International Falls, MN; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; one niece; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, whom she has been looking forward to seeing in the resurrection… when the earth is back to what God originally purposed… a paradise.

A memorial service for Helen C. Holcomb of Warroad, MN, will be held on Friday, November 25, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Baudette, MN. Interment will be held at a later date.

Helen passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at LakeWood Care Center in Baudette, MN, at the age of 94.