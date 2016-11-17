Bemidji Police Department is Seeking Assistance in Locating a Missing Teen: Jeremy Jourdain, 17

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Jeremy Jourdain. Jeremy was last seen near the 500 block of Wood Ave in Bemidji on October 31st around midnight. Jeremy Jourdain is described as a Native American male, age 17, 6’4, 175 lbs. with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have had contact with Jeremy Jourdain since that time or know his current whereabouts, please contact the Law Enforcement Center at 218-333-9111.