ATTENTION: City of Warroad Electric Customers



On Tuesday, November 15, 2016, the city of Warroad will begin the processes of switching and isolating on our electric grid in order to connect the new Elk Street underground circuit. On Tuesday at 4:00 p.m., customers in the Northwest Quadrant may see a blink in power during the switch.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2016, customers south of the river and west of the tracks will have an outage starting at 9:00 a.m. The duration will be about an hour. The Northwest Quadrant may see a blink in power at 4:00 p.m. when switching back to normal power.

This outage is necessary for the safety of our linemen making the connection to this high voltage system. We apologize for this outage, but for safety reasons it is necessary.