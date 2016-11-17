Area General Election Results
Area General Election Results
*Unofficial results as of Wednesday, November 9, 2016*
Warroad School Board
Jeff Heppner 1,555 (21.74%)
Laurie D. Thompson 1,014 (14.18%)
Christine Laznicka 997 (13.94%)
Brad Woodward 792 (11.07%)
Winter Booth 783 (10.95%)
Mark Lunos 706 (9.87%)
Matt Schreiner 701 (9.80%)
Keirsten Eklie 588 (8.22%)
Roseau County Commissioner District 4
Russell Walker 778 (53.73%)
Todd O. Miller 652 (45.03%)
State Representative District 1A
Dan Fabian (R) 14,393 (74.28%)
George Nyakasi Bass (DFL) 4,966 (25.63%)
State Senator District 1
Mark Johnson (R) 23,091 (61.43%)
Kip Fontaine (DFL) 14,478 (38.52%)
U.S. Representative District 7
Collin Peterson (DFL) 173,462 (52.45%)
Dave Hughes (R) 156,886 (47.44%)
Minnesota Constitutional Amendment Question:
Remove Lawmakers’ Power to Set Their Own Pay
Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to remove state lawmakers’ power to set their own salaries, and instead establish an independent, citizens-only council to prescribe salaries of lawmakers?
Yes 2,260,707
No 535,160