Area General Election Results

*Unofficial results as of Wednesday, November 9, 2016*



Warroad School Board

Jeff Heppner 1,555 (21.74%)

Laurie D. Thompson 1,014 (14.18%)

Christine Laznicka 997 (13.94%)

Brad Woodward 792 (11.07%)

Winter Booth 783 (10.95%)

Mark Lunos 706 (9.87%)

Matt Schreiner 701 (9.80%)

Keirsten Eklie 588 (8.22%)

Roseau County Commissioner District 4

Russell Walker 778 (53.73%)

Todd O. Miller 652 (45.03%)

State Representative District 1A

Dan Fabian (R) 14,393 (74.28%)

George Nyakasi Bass (DFL) 4,966 (25.63%)

State Senator District 1

Mark Johnson (R) 23,091 (61.43%)

Kip Fontaine (DFL) 14,478 (38.52%)

U.S. Representative District 7

Collin Peterson (DFL) 173,462 (52.45%)

Dave Hughes (R) 156,886 (47.44%)

Minnesota Constitutional Amendment Question:

Remove Lawmakers’ Power to Set Their Own Pay

Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to remove state lawmakers’ power to set their own salaries, and instead establish an independent, citizens-only council to prescribe salaries of lawmakers?

Yes 2,260,707

No 535,160