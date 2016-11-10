Richard Robert Bluemke passed away on November 10, 2016, at the LakeWood Health Center in Baudette, MN, at the age of 68.

Richard was born on October 18, 1948, in Thief River Falls, MN, to Alice (Robidoux) and Robert Richard Bluemke. He grew up and attended school in Oklee, MN, graduating from Oklee High School in 1967. He entered the U.S. Army in April of 1968 and served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in April of 1970. He and Sandra (Martell) were married on May 1, 1971; and to this union, two children were born, Deanna and Robert.

Richard worked as a plumber for Lee Plumbing and Heating, starting in 1970 until his retirement after 40 years. He and Sandra later retired at Arnesen’s Rocky Point. Richard enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, fishing and his morning coffee time at the lodge. He will be remembered as a hard worker with a determined spirit, his infectious smile and someone with a “big heart”. He was a member of the Thief River Falls Eagles, American Legion and the VFW. Blessed be his memory.

Richard is survived by his wife, Sandra Bluemke of Roosevelt, MN; daughter, Deanna (Marty) Peterson of Plummer, MN; son, Robert Richard (Lisa) Bluemke of Albertville, MN; mother, Alice Bluemke of Fosston, MN; grandchildren, Skyler, Savannah, Richard and Ella; brother, Allen Bluemke of Meadowlands, MN; and sister, Audrey Martell of Sioux Falls, SD.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; sister, Yvonne Altendorf; and in-laws, Benedict and Margaret Martell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 14, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad. Visitation was on Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 prayer service at the church. Interment will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Military Honors by the Warroad American Legion.

