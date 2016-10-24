Ronald R. Miller, age 66, passed away at St. Cloud Hospital on Monday, October 24, 2016, after suffering a heart attack while in St. Cloud.

Ron was born in Roseau, MN, and grew up in Warroad, MN. He graduated magna cum laude from Bemidji State University and later moved to Minneapolis. He worked in sales for many years, until moving to Cohasset, MN, in September 2002. There he was his own boss, starting a handyman service. He retired in December 2015, and then had much more time to devote to his hobbies: fishing, hunting, gardening, wine making and selling items on eBay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ruby Miller; and by his nephew, Shawn Lockrem. Also preceding him were two dogs that he loved dearly.

Ron is survived by his wife of 21 years, Barbara; his sister and brother-in-law, Marge and Ron Melstrom; stepsons, Keith (Laurie) Westheimer and Steve Westheimer; children, Anna and Eric; niece, Angie; special sister-in-law, Debbie (Terry) Davis and family; other in-laws, Gail and family, Mike, Robert and Greg and family; and many friends. He also leaves behind his much beloved dog, Bo.

Ron loved his family, his home on Bass Lake that he helped build, and his many friendships. He was loved deeply and will be missed forever.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids.

Arrangements by Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.

