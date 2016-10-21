Marjorie Steinhauer, 83, of Thief River Falls, MN, died peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2016, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services were be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2016, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Holt with Rev. Cathie Rhodes officiating. Burial followed at Holt Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Holt.

Marjorie Ardell Landin was born in Warroad, MN, on August 5, 1933, the daughter of Elof and Georgia (Marshall) Landin. She was baptized and confirmed in Emanual Lutheran Church of Swift. Marjorie grew up in the Swift area, attending school in Swift and graduating from Warroad High School. She graduated from Bemidji State Teachers College and taught elementary school in Baudette, Hutchinson and Thief River Falls.

Marjorie married Clifford Steinhauer on June 23, 1956. They made their home on their farm near Holt.

She was active in Nazareth Church in Holt, serving as Sunday school teacher, congregational president, congregational secretary, deacon, WELCA officer and making many quilts for Lutheran Social Service.

She was a member of “Happy Holt Homemakers” and was a secretary-treasurer for many years.

She was secretary-treasurer of Holt Cemetery Association for a number of years.

She enjoyed quilting, scrap booking, playing cards, visiting and being with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She has kept an up-to-date family tree of all the families (both hers and Cliff’s) going back many generations – 2,060 names in all.

Survivors are husband, Clifford; sons, Neil (Cindy) of Swift and Owen (Kim) of rural Thief River Falls; 10 grandchildren, Chris (Carol) Steinhauer, Heather Steinhauer, Michael (Sarah) Steinhauer, Rebecca (John) Anderson, Melissa (Chris) Lane, Adam Steinhauer, Charles (Manda) Steinhauer, Jonathan (Paige) Steinhauer, Joseph Steinhauer and Kristine Steinhauer; 13 great-grandchildren, Nicky, Noah, Zachary, Levi, Alexis, Kira, Tristan, Jade, Damien, Annabella, Anastasia, Brandon, Isadora and Emerald; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Johnson; and one brother-in-law, Donald (Sandra) Steinhauer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joe; and granddaughter, Elisabeth.

Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com.