Mary Arnesen

Mary Francis was born September 13, 1947, to Kenneth and Viola (Pommerening) Christian in Warroad, MN. She grew up in the Swift, MN, area and attended Swift School and then graduated from Warroad High School in 1965.

Mary attended Alexandria Tech School after high school graduation and attained a Lab Tech degree. She worked in Devils Lake, ND, for a while and then went back to Bemidji, MN, where she worked her way through college, and then graduated with a BS degree in Science.

Mary was united in marriage to John Arnesen on November 7, 1970. The couple lived in Mayport, FL, where their first son, Paul, was born in 1971. They then moved to Charleston, NC, where John was completing his naval commission and Mary worked at McCallen Hospital as a lab tech. In 1973, they returned to Rocky Point and the Warroad area where their second son, Mark, was born in 1974. Mary lived out her life at Rocky Point where she was a vital part of Arnesen’s Rocky Point. She held various positions over the years at the resort. She was also a substitute teacher at the Warroad Schools. Mary shared ownership in Rock Harbor Lodge where she was the curator of the extensive menu and head of the kitchen.

Her greatest joy was her grandkids; she loved spending time with them and enjoyed their trips to Florida Keys. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and her flowers, oil painting, fishing and skiing with her boys in her younger days.

Mary passed away Friday, October 14, 2016, at LakeWood Health Center in Baudette, MN, after a short battle with cancer. She was 69 years and one month of age.

Mary is survived by her husband, John of Rocky Point; her children, Paul (Heather) Arnesen and Mark Arnesen; grandchildren, Eben, Grace, Micah and Madelynn Arnesen, all of Rocky Point, and Molly Anderson of Greenbush; her sister, Donna Praymeyer of Winnipeg, MB: her brother, Harold “Buzzy” (LuAnn) Christian of Buttercreek, AR; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Viola Christian; a baby brother, Kenny; brother-in-law, Frank Praymeyer; and stepmother, Jean.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2016, at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church in Roosevelt. A reception will follow at Rock Harbor Lodge. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society.

