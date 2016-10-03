A memorial service for Donald Edberg of Warroad, MN was held on Friday, October 7, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel in Warroad, MN.

Donald passed away on Monday, October 3, 2016, at the age of 72.

Donald Arlyn Edberg was born October 31, 1943, to William and Hulda (Olson) Edberg in Roseau, MN. Donald attended school in Wannaska, MN. He worked many different jobs during his life including farming around the area where ever people needed help. He then found a job a Marvin Windows and Doors in Warroad, MN, and worked there until his retirement in 2006. Donald enjoyed music, primarily country and polka. He was an avid outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, riding bike, four wheeling and snowmobiling.

Donald is preceded in death by Russel Wayne Edberg, Baby Boy Edberg, Clifton Edberg, Dale Edberg; his parents, William Eric Edberg and Hulda (Olson) Edberg; and brother-in-law, James Swanson.

His is survived by children, Sheldon Arlyn Edberg, Angela Kay Novak, Eric Donald Edberg and Chancy Cole Edberg; grandchildren, Shelby Rose Edberg, Jiana Marie Edberg, Jagger Ray Edberg, Nicholas Cole Novak, Alexander Lee Novak, Zachery James Novak, Kattriana Lynne Edberg and Clieo Cecilia Edberg; ex-wife, Diane Edberg; siblings, Barb Swanson, Margaret (Bud) Peterson, Tom (Tina) Edberg, Ron Edberg, Jack (Virginia) Edberg, Ordean Edberg and Wanda (Jim) Huerd.